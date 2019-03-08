Missouri man convicted of murdering wife after daughter finds body in basement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Missouri man was found guilty Friday of murdering his wife after the couple’s daughter found the woman’s body in the basement.

A Jackson County jury convicted 46-year-old Benjamin Byers of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and child endangerment in the death of Melissa Byers.

According to court records, Byers’ daughter told a school counselor she found a dead body in her basement. When officers arrived at the home, they found Benjamin Byers. Byers then told police he didn’t know where his wife was.

Police said they found blood throughout the home, and court records said a large section of carpet had been removed from the dining room.

According to court documents, police found Melissa Byers’ body covered with carpet, sheets, clothing and plastic. A medical examiner said she died from multiple stab wounds.

Benjamin Byers’ sentencing has not yet been scheduled.