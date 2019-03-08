Local music spotlight with Connie Austin Smith on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Award-winning singer / songwriter Connie Austin Smith performs an original song, "Couch Potato" and a Gaelic Puirt-a-Beul, which is a set of fiddle tunes with different rhythms that are sung to support dancers.

