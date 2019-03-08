× Local animal shelter in need of donations to pay for injured dogs surgeries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – 10-year-old Manchester spent Friday playing with staff at the Portsmouth Humane Society.

“He really is so happy and sweet,” shelter manager Zach Flota told News 3’s Brian Hill.

However, when it’s time for him to eat Flota said “you can tell that it’s difficult for him to eat. We give him wet food which is a little bit easier so he doesn’t have to chew as much.”

He told us someone brought the stray dog to the shelter about a month ago.

“His jaw is fractured in two different places, so it’s essentially, he has a fragment of his jaw floating in place, which you can imagine is probably a little painful,” Flota explained.

X-rays provided to News 3 shows the impact of the dog’s injury.

A lot of times we do see animals that have probably been hit by cars,” Flota said.

The same likely happened to one-year-old raven, who has been at the shelter for about two weeks.

Flota said she has a broken pelvis.

“She is on cage rest. We take her out for potty breaks but she cannot have an strenuous activity or exercise,” Flota mentioned.

We’re told both dogs must have costly surgeries.

At a total price of $2,400, the organization is hoping to raise the money.

“We so have an emergency care fund that’s also donor based. However, we, it’s kind of early in the year and I anticipate we will have other donor other emergency funds throughout the year. So, when we get something like this with ah larger vet bill attached to it, we definitely need the help supplementing that fund.”

After surgery, the dogs will need foster homes where they can recover.

Click here to donate, and here to find out more about this effort.