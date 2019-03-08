Grand jury indicts ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett on 16 federal counts

CHICAGO – A grand jury in Chicago returned 16 federal counts against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett Friday for falsely reporting a hate crime against him in January, CBS Chicago reports.

The grand jury returned the disorderly conduct indictment Thursday.

“Jussie Smollett knew that at the time … there was no reasonable ground for believing that such offenses had been committed,” according to the indictment, which expands the case against Smollett.

CBS Chicago says the counts focus on allegedly false statements Smollett made to two different Chicago Police officers. Each count covers separate alleged acts that he falsely described to police, including that two men hit him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him and poured a chemical on him.

However, officers now believe he orchestrated the attack in a bid for publicity.

Smollett was charged in February with one count of felony disorderly conduct. He is currently out on $100,000 bond.

Click here for our full coverage on the Jussie Smollett case