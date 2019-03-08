× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and a big warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. Minor flooding is occurring and the river will continue to fall to below flood stage by this morning.

*** Flood Warning for the Roanoke River in Northampton County. The river near Scotland Neck will remain steady near 29.8 feet for at least the next several days. Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

Showers today, rain and a warm up this weekend… Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will reach the upper 40s to near 50 today, still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with showers moving in later this afternoon and evening. Most areas will only see about 0.1” of rainfall.

High temperatures will return to near 50 on Saturday. We will see a mix of clouds through the day with a stray shower possible. Rain chances will go up Saturday night into Sunday.

We will see mostly cloudy skies with showers on Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times with an isolated storm possible. Highs will warm to near 70, about 15 degrees above normal.

Skies will clear out on Monday with highs dropping to the low 60s. Expect sunshine with highs in the 50s for midweek.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs near 50. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 8th

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Southeast VA, Northeast NC

2008 Wind Storm Across South Central VA.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.