× First Warning Forecast: A few showers tonight, nearly steady temperatures

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway’s River near Sebrell in Southampton County. Minor flooding is occurring and the river will continue to fall to below flood stage by this morning.

*** Flood Warning for the Roanoke River in Northampton County. The river near Scotland Neck will remain steady near 29.8 feet for at least the next several days. Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

An area of low pressure moves through along with a cold front. The front will stall across the Carolinas tonight. Expect showers this evening under overcast skies. A few showers will linger overnight, but should be out of here by Saturday morning. Temperatures won’t drop a whole lot tonight. Expect lows near 40.

Not much sunshine in store Saturday. Skies will be overcast with highs in the upper 40s.Conditions should remain mostly dry. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

A big warmup on tap Sunday. That does come with the chance for showers and even some storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 for severe storms which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s to start the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland

