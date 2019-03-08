Ex-Fox News executive Bill Shine out at the White House Communications Director

Posted 12:03 pm, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, March 8, 2019

White House deputy chief of staff and de facto communications director Bill Shine has stepped down to join the Trump campaign, press secretary Sarah Sanders announced in a statement Friday.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: White House Communication Director Bill Shine is seen prior to a joint news conference at the White House September 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. While U.S. President Donald Trump made Poland the first stop on his European tour last year, Poland President Andrzej Sebastian Duda is on his first trip to the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Shine, a former Fox News executive, joined the White House in July 2018.

He offered his resignation to President Donald Trump on Thursday but was spotted on the White House South Lawn on Friday ahead of the President’s trip to Alabama. He will be joining the 2020 re-election campaign as a senior adviser.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family,” Shine said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

