Chesapeake woman wants you to write a letter to a child who has been bullied

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A 10-year-old girl has been bullied relentlessly, but now a Chesapeake woman is taking action to help her with love.

She is sending her a lot of love from Hampton Roads in the form of letters.

“She’s been bullied almost daily. Relentlessly, to the point where she hates going to school,” said Neisha Himes, the C.E.O. of the non-profit G.R.O.W. Foundation, which stands for "Girls Recognizing Our Worth."

The group works to connect individuals and families affected by domestic violence with resources needed to lead a safe and productive life free from abuse, according to their website.

“Domestic violence is another form of bullying,” said Himes. "Being a survivor of domestic violence and knowing what it’s like to feel worthless, that you don’t matter, that you don’t belong here - I know what it’s like to be in that darkness. We feel like nobody cares.”

Himes was heartbroken when she learned that her friend’s 10-year-old daughter was struggling with extreme bullying and depression.

“When you have someone telling you daily you’ll never be anything, you’re nothing, you’re stupid, you start to believe it,” said Himes. “I will always fight for someone to know how much they matter.”

She fought back for the child using her words and the words of others.

She made a post online asking for people to write supportive letters to the child.

We are not releasing the child’s name to protect her identity. People are addressing the letters to “S."

She said the outpouring of support was overwhelming and beautiful.

Himes said she has already gathered 130 letters, but her goal is 250. She has received letters mostly from Hampton Roads, but also in places as far away as California.

“I feel like words have power whether negative or positive. You can break someone with words or you could help build them up with words,” said Himes.

Himes said the child is expected to get the first batch of letters next week.

If you are interested in sending a letter you can address it to:

“S”

G.R.O.W. Foundation

732-E. Eden Way North #153

Chesapeake, Va. 23320

Click here to learn more about the G.R.O.W. Foundation.