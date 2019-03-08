HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – April the giraffe, who skyrocketed to internet fame after millions of people watched and waited for her to give birth in her home at Animal Adventure Park in 2017, is expected to give birth to her fifth calf soon.

According to Animal Adventure Park, April has “profoundly advanced” in her gestation, and is showing signs of being ready to give birth.

April’s fifth pregnancy was announced in July 2018. The average gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months, but historically, April has taken her time.

“April likes to go 16, 17, 18 … 19 months,” said Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch.

Her last calf, Tajiri, was born April 15, 2017. He was 5 feet 9 inches tall when he was born — and stood more than 10 feet tall in July 2018.