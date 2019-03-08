A Harlem Globetrotter, Hoops Green, shares her story on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hoops Green became a member of the Harlem Globetrotters in 2017 as the 15th woman to ever don the red, white and blue uniform in the team's ninety-three year history. Today, she joins us to tell her story and tries to teach us a few tricks.

The Globetrotters are back in Hampton Roads on Saturday, March 16th at 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 17th at 3 p.m at the Ted Constant Convention Center. Tickets are available at YNotTix.com.

