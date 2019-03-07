We go behind The Bluest Eye as Toni Morrison’s story comes to a local stage on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison’s first novel comes to life at the Wells Theatre with it's daring and poetic approach to issues of race and class.

We talk with the director Khanisha Foster and actress Ja'Keetrius Woods about the story, the production and the power of community.

The production is a partnership between Virginia Stage and Norfolk State University Theatre Company.

Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye

March 6 - 24

The Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Presented by Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org