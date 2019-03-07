Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 96-year-old Amherst woman

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Thursday on behalf of the Amherst Sheriff’s Department for a 96-year-old woman who went missing.

Authorities are looking for Dorothy Jones Reynolds, who is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment. State Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Reynolds is described as a black woman who is 5’2″, weighs 102 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue and grey leopard print pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen Reynolds or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call the Amherst Sheriff’s Department at (434) 946-9300.

