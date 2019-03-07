Virginia Beach Police looking for UPS poser

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man caught on camera posing as a UPS delivery driver.

According to investigators, a woman’s home on Luke James Drive was burglarized while she was out of the country.

Her cameras captured two men breaking into the home on February 1 and February 2.

One was seen wearing the UPS uniform.

The other had on a light colored outfit.

Police said UPS “confirmed that no delivery attempts occurred at the victim’s address on the dates in question.”

News 3 is still working to find out what was taken from the home.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

