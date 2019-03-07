Virginia Beach Police accuse man of impersonating officer, pulling someone over while drunk 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 47-year-old William Morgan sits in the Virginia Beach Jail after police accused him of impersonating a police officer.

He was arrested for having for a DUI, having a gun while under the influence and pretending to be a cop. Morgan went in front of a judge Thursday.

Police say Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., an officer saw a dark-tinted, white Crown Victoria with blue dash lights attempting to pull over a vehicle near London Bridge Road and Central Drive.

The officer recognized that the car pulling someone over was not a police vehicle, according to police.

"The police officer that pulled the person over was smart, first of all, because evidently he acknowledged something about him to not look like a cop," said concerned citizen Shawn Fennell. "The police officer was smart enough to take notice of it, so I salute him and his efforts to protect the city."

After court, we spoke with a woman who didn’t want to be identified but described Morgan as a good guy who didn’t do anything except go to work and take care of the house. She said the charges seem out of character and that she didn’t believe the accusations.

She said Morgan works part-time as a security guard and has never been in trouble in the past. Morgan's attorney told us he couldn’t comment on the case because he just received it and doesn’t have all the details.

We reached out to Morgan in jail, but he declined an interview. He’s expected to have a bond hearing Friday morning.