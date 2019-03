RICHMOND, Va. – The Lake Taylor High School girls basketball team keeps its place among the state’s elite. However, this year’s ‘place’ is preferred: first place.

Jazmyn Doster led the Titans with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Chaniqwa Gilliam chipped in 16 points and six rebounds.

One year after losing in the Class 4 state championship game, the Titans take the title in 2019. Thursday, Lake Taylor trounces Pulaski County 61-29 to win the program’s fourth state title.