× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold today but warming up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. Minor flooding is occurring and the river will continue to fall to below flood stage by this evening.

*** Flood Warning for the Roanoke River in Northampton County. The river near Scotland Neck will remain steady near 29.9 feet for at least the next several days. Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

Warming up and tracking rain… Bundle up for another cold morning. Temperatures will start in the 20s today, a few degrees colder than yesterday morning. Highs will take a small step warmer this afternoon, into the mid 40s, still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building in this afternoon.

Clouds will continue to build in tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight, close to freezing by Friday morning.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Friday with showers moving in for the afternoon and evening. Highs will step to the upper 40s tomorrow.

High temperatures will sneak into the 50s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be low for most of the day. Sunday will be much warmer but soggy. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s on Sunday, about 10 degrees above normal. We will see mostly cloudy skies with showers. Rain could be heavy at times with an isolated storm possible.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 7th

1962 Ash Wednesday Storm: Snow Interior VA, High Winds & Coastal Flooding

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.