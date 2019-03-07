Terrifying video shows the moment shots were fired in a busy New York IHOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. - Newly released surveillance video shows the chaos that erupted inside a New York IHOP Monday when a shooting sent panicked diners to the door and the victim sprawling into a baby in a high chair at a nearby table.

Deontrae Green, 19, was sitting in a booth in the restaurant when two alleged gang rivals approached his table.

Video shows Green pulling out a gun and firing at the two men. One of the men, 20-year-old Tyriek Corbin, was shot at least once.

At least 20 people were inside the Long Island restaurant at the time, including a family with a baby in a high chair that sat directly across from where the shooting took place, officials said.

After being shot, video shows Corbin stumbling away from the gunman and falling into the high chair. A panicked woman is seen grabbing the baby into her arms as the second man also falls into the chair.

A bullet fragment was later found in a woman’s sweater, but it did not penetrate her skin, police said.

Corbin later arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, and had surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Green was located near the IHOP and apprehended, officials said.

Green has been charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.