‘Skins scoop: Redskins reportedly working towards trade for QB Case Keenum

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The quarterback position was issue No. 1 for the Redskins this offseason. According to reports, it could be ‘Case’ closed.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports the Redskins and Denver Broncos are working towards a trade. Denver would send quarterback Case Keenum to Washington. Mike Jones of USA Today confirms Rapoport’s news.
Last season, his first full-season as a starter, Keenum guided the Denver Broncos to a 6-and-10 record. The 31 year-old threw 18 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions to go with his completion percentage of 62.3%.
According to Spotrac, Keenum is set to make $18 million in 2019.
In 2017, Keenum guided the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-and-3 record as a starter, throwing 22 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. That season, which concluded with a trip to the NFC Championship, propelled him to sign a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver last offseaon.
Last month, the Broncos agreed to trade for former Ravens QB Joe Flacco.