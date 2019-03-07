‘Skins scoop: Redskins reportedly working towards trade for QB Case Keenum

Posted 5:26 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40PM, March 7, 2019

Quarterback Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The quarterback position was issue No. 1 for the Redskins this offseason. According to reports, it could be ‘Case’ closed.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports the Redskins and Denver Broncos are working towards a trade. Denver would send quarterback Case Keenum to Washington. Mike Jones of USA Today confirms Rapoport’s news.

Last season, his first full-season as a starter, Keenum guided the Denver Broncos to a 6-and-10 record. The 31 year-old threw 18 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions to go with his completion percentage of 62.3%.

Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Keenum is set to make $18 million in 2019.

In 2017, Keenum guided the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-and-3 record as a starter, throwing 22 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. That season, which concluded with a trip to the NFC Championship, propelled him to sign a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver last offseaon.

Last month, the Broncos agreed to trade for former Ravens QB Joe Flacco.

