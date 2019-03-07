Portsmouth mom charged with allowing child access to firearm after boy shot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was shot in Portsmouth has been arrested as part of an investigation into the shooting.

According to Portsmouth Police, 26-year-old Raven Simone Hill faces charges for felony child neglect, obstruction of justice and allowing a child under 14 access to a loaded firearm.

The shooting happened in the 80 block of Lexington Drive in Portsmouth on February 18 around 12 p.m.

The young boy is currently recovering at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Hill was arraigned on March 4 and she is now out on bond. Her next court date will be on April 24 at 9:30am in Portsmouth.

At this point, it is still not known how the boy was shot.

Stay with News 3 for updates.