Police investigating ‘active shooter situation’ at hotel in Illinois

Posted 11:52 am, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, March 7, 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A manhunt is underway for an armed suspect who opened fire on a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, injuring one officer, according to WGN.

It happened at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Extended Stay Hotel on North Bell School Road in Rockford, Ill.

The task force was serving a warrant on Floyd E. Brown, 45, at the hotel when he opened fire. He fled the scene in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis, Illinois license plate BF13112 or a temporary plate.

Brown, who is from Springfield, Ill., is armed with a rifle, and should be considered dangerous.

The officer’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.