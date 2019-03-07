Phoebus falls in VHSL Class 3 boys basketball title game

RICHMOND, Va. – For the Phoebus High School Phantoms, a state title in boys basketball is remains a ‘phantom’ championship. Thursday, Phoebus was defeated by Northside 60-58 in the the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 3 boys basketball title game. The Phantoms (25-and-3) have never won a state championship in boys hoops. It’s the first title for Northside (28-and-1).

Northside’s Kasey Draper’s go-ahead free throws with 3.8 seconds left in regulation were the difference.

Phoebus led 29-20 at halftime.

