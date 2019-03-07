One season after winning just eight games, ODU women’s hoops hits 20-win plateau

BOCA RATON, Fla. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion women’s basketball team capped off the regular season with a 68-64 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday evening at FAU Arena.

With the victory, Old Dominion (20-and-9, 10-and-6) achieved its first 20-win regular season since 2010-11.

With ODU legend Ticha Penicheiro in attendance, the Monarchs overcame a 39-36 halftime deficit with a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a lead that they would not relinquish.

Ajah Wayne led ODU with 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Amari Young recorded her third consecutive double-double with 11 points and 12 boards. Taylor Edwards added 15 points and Aziah Hudson finished with 11, including 10 in the second half.

The win marked the fifth time this season ODU has overcome a halftime deficit.

Florida Atlantic (5-24, 2-14), on Senior Night, drained 10 three-pointers, including eight in the first half.

For the game, ODU shot 39.3 percent compared to FAU’s 37.7. The Monarchs outscored the Owls in the paint, 36-24, despite FAU holding a +4 advantage on the glass.

Up next, ODU heads to the Conference USA Tournament next week in Frisco, Texas. Stay tuned to ODUSports.com tonight for the complete bracket.