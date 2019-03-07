Norfolk man arrested in 2018 homicide

Posted 10:01 am, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02AM, March 7, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk, along with U.S. Marshals, have arrested a 42-year-old resident of the city as part of an investigation into the murder of Clifford Duty III in January 2018.

William G. Shahan, 42, is in jail following direct indictments from the Norfolk Grand Jury surrounding the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Clifford Duty III.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, William G. Shahan is facing charges for first-degree murder, robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The homicide happened around 7:30 p.m. on January 31 in a home in the 1500 block of W. Little Creek Road.

Shahan is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.