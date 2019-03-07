Norfolk man arrested in 2018 homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk, along with U.S. Marshals, have arrested a 42-year-old resident of the city as part of an investigation into the murder of Clifford Duty III in January 2018.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, William G. Shahan is facing charges for first-degree murder, robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The homicide happened around 7:30 p.m. on January 31 in a home in the 1500 block of W. Little Creek Road.

Shahan is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.