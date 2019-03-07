New parking garage coming to Norfolk International

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk International Airport is making room for more parking spaces.

This comes after airport leaders realized they need more public parking. Airport executive director Steve Sterling says the new garage will be on the southwest side of the arrivals terminal building.

It “will be built in adjacent to Garage C,” says Sterling. The garage will replace the long terms parking long and the employee parking lot, a total of almost 3,000 spaces.

“So in the essence the parking garage is for public parking and will also accommodate employees and tenants,” says Sterling.

Leaders say they are still waiting on the final cost and have not yet solicited bids to award to award the project.

Construction for the project estimated $70 million garage is anticipated to begin this summer.