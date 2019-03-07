JCPenney looking to hire 80 salon stylists in the Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — JCPenney is looking to hire 80 talented salon stylists at an event at Lynnhaven Mall on March 11 from 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

The event coincides with National Hiring Day and is part of JCPenney’s mission to transform its salon locations across the United States to the Salon by InStyle.

The reason for the hiring increase is due to an uptick in customers they are expecting.

During the National Hiring Day event, salon education managers will host a FREE hands-on class ($300 value!) about foilayage, color mélange or pastellics, according to the company. Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend this event and apply for a stylist position at their local JCPenney salon.

Space is limited for the FREE hands-on class so interested stylists should call their local salon to RSVP in advance.

JCPenney says highly experienced stylists can take advantage of up to 70 percent commission, no booth rental fees, up to $1,000 bonus based on performance and flexible scheduling.

The company added that JCPenney salon stylists also enjoy perks such as paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401(k) eligibility and a full JCPenney associate discount up to 25 percent.