How one cancer survivor found her inner super powers and became the Pink Hulk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Award-winning actor, playwright and two-time cancer survivor Valerie David will be performing her critically acclaimed, comical one-woman show, "The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within" at Zeider's American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach. She joins us to share her message of hope and empowerment.

Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th. A portion of each ticket will benefit Susan G. Komen Tidewater.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit thez.org/show/the-pink-hulk/.