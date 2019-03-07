How one cancer survivor found her inner super powers and became the Pink Hulk on Coast Live

Posted 2:17 pm, March 7, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Award-winning actor, playwright and two-time cancer survivor Valerie David will be performing her critically acclaimed, comical one-woman show, "The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within" at Zeider's American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach. She joins us to share her message of hope and empowerment.

Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th. A portion of each ticket will benefit Susan G. Komen Tidewater.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit thez.org/show/the-pink-hulk/.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.