Hertford Co. correctional officer sentenced to 1 year behind bars for accepting bribes

WINTON, N.C. – A correctional officer at Rivers Federal Correctional Institution was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on charges of receiving bribes from inmates.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Windsor woman Arlina Hendrix Lee accepted bribes and helped smuggle contraband into the prison for inmates.

In December 2015, investigators became aware of an inmate at the prison who used contraband cell phones to facilitate smuggling in cigarettes and drugs, as well as to communicate with drug associates.

Reviewing the phones’ records showed that the inmate contacted numbers associated to Lee 53 times between September 22, 2015 and March 28, 2016. The inmate later obtained a new cell phone, which was used to contact Lee five additional times.

Investigations also determined that between May 10, 2012 and August 18, 2016, Lee received $7,350 in wire transfers from associates of Rivers FCI inmates in exchange for smuggling contraband.

After Lee’s sentence is up, she will serve one year of supervised release.