Here’s how to get free Girl Scout cookies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – As a way to say thank you to all cookie lovers, the Girl Scouts are giving away free boxes.

Whether your favorite cookies are Samoas or Thin Mints, the Scouts of Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina are showing their appreciation.

To get your hands on 12 free boxes, the Girl Scouts are asking customers to stop by a cookie booth and spend at least $20. This is where they will receive a card with instructions on how to to enter the free cookie contest.

Click here to find a cookie booth near you. Customers have until March 26 to to enter the contest, but must purchase their cookies by March 24 to qualify.

For more questions on the cookies contest, email Girl Scout customer care.