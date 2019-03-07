Gloucester man arrested after suspected child abuse

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday on suspicion that he abused a toddler.

Around 5 p.m. on February 7, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Belroi Road in reference to a 3-year-old who had significant injuries to their chest and abdomen. Authorities say the injuries were characteristic of abuse.

The child was then taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for further medical evaluation, and officials opened an investigation regarding suspected child abuse.

In March, a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Nicholas Ashford Dixon of Gloucester after a month-long investigation conducted by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Dixon was later arrested without incident on March 7 for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Officials charged Dixon with one count of felony child abuse and neglect. He is currently being held in the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office says the child is expected to fully recover.

