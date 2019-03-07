Former Va. Beach resident Mark Ruffalo wants you to join him at the new Avengers premiere

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Former Virginia Beach resident and award-winning actor Mark Ruffalo is giving fans a chance to join him at the Avengers EndGame premiere.

Actor Mark Ruffalo arrives for the World Premiere of the film ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in Hollywood, California on April 23, 2018. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Ruffalo announced the news on Instagram, where he says If you donate $10 or more at omaze.com, to benefit the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre, you could win a chance to attend the premiere with a friend possibly!

Ruffalo also said that you will be able to also join him and the cast at an after party and maybe even take home that replica of Thor’s Hammer, which he will sign.

The link to donate is in his bio on Instagram.

Ruffalo graduated high school in Virginia Beach in 1986. He attended First Colonial High School.

