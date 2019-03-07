× First Warning Forecast: Chilly rain builds in as the day progresses

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. Minor flooding is occurring and the river will continue to fall to below flood stage by this evening.

*** Flood Warning for the Roanoke River in Northampton County. The river near Scotland Neck will remain steady near 29.9 feet for at least the next several days. Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

Clouds will increase this evening. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s.

Rain chances will increase to end the work week. A warm front will lift over the region bringing some rain. We are looking at a 60 percent chance. Expect highs in the upper 40s. The weekend is looking 50/50. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. Showers and storms on Sunday. It will be much milder with highs in the mid 60s.

Clearing and drier to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to 60 on Monday. Temperatures will drop 10 degrees on Tuesday, with highs only near 50. Conditions will continue to stay dry through Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.