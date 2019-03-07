A sneak peek inside of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home is shaping up. We talk with Emily Sheipe (www.eainteriordesigns.com/), the interior designer for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home along with Heather Hogan from Ferguson about what to expect on the inside.

To learn more about the 19th Annual Hampton Roads St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and how it benefits pediatric cancer research and local families visit dreamhome.org.

2019 St. Jude Dream Home

OPEN HOUSES:

March 23 - April 21

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Sundays, noon – 5 p.m.

Tickets are limited and the giveaway will be seen live on WTKR News 3, April 28, 2019.