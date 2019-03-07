3 suspects arrested after Bertie Co. house shot into

BERTIE Co., N.C. – Three men were arrested on drug and gun charges after an occupied house was shot into on Morning Road in Bertie County February 27.

According to Sheriff John Holley from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for the shooting. Communications gave a description and direction of travel of the suspect vehicle to all deputies.

The suspect vehicle was stopped in Windsor by deputies. When the vehicle was searched, four firearms were located, along with live ammunition, spent casings, marijuana, crack cocaine and cocaine. According to the sheriff’s office, gang paraphernalia was also found.

Twenty-six-year-old Denzel Lamont Evans, 19-year-old Richard Wayne Armstead and 20-year-old Kehlyl Isonta Littlejohn were arrested.

Based on evidence collected from the crime scene and vehicle, the three suspects were determined to also be persons of interest in a series of similar violent crimes in Edenton.

Evans was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; maintaining a vehicle to keep or store controlled substances; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intention to distribute; discharging a weapon into occupied property; injury to real property; and two counts of injury to personal property.

Armstead was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intention to distribute; discharging a weapon into occupied property; injury to real property; two counts of injury to personal property; and a simple assault charge out of Chowan County.

Littlejohn was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intention to distribute; discharging a weapon into occupied property; injury to real property; and two counts of injury to personal property.