Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies but very cold and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue rising to near 16.3 feet by early Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday evening.

*** Flood Warning for the Roanoke River in Northampton County. The river near Scotland Neck will continue rising to near 30.1 feet by Saturday evening.

Sunny, cold and windy… Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will make it feel more like the mid to upper teens. We will see mostly sunny skies today, but it will be cold. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s today, almost 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. The strong NW winds will make it feel more like the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon.

Winds will relax tonight but it will still be cold. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s under clear skies.

We will start a warming trend on Thursday. Highs will climb back to the 40s. We will see sunshine for most of the day with clouds building in by the late afternoon and evening.

Highs will warm to into the low 50s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Most of the rain on Friday will be in the afternoon and evening.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G25

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 6th

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow Richmond & Norfolk

2013 Snow: 4 -10” Richmond to Farmville

