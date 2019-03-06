Top four finalized: Virginia, UNC, Duke, FSU earn double byes in ACC tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC – Next week, when the ACC men’s basketball tournament begins Tuesday in Charlotte, we won’t see Virginia, North Carolina, Duke or Florida State until Thursday.

Those four teams, the top four in the league, have earned double byes in the tournament. Florida State’s overtime victory vs. Virginia Tech Tuesday clinched a top-four seed for the Seminoles, giving FSU the final double-bye.

Virginia, UNC, Duke and Florida State open play Thursday in Charlotte. CLICK HERE to print your ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket.

All 14 games of the 2019 New York Life ACC men’s basketball tournament will be broadcast LIVE on WGNT or News 3 in Hampton Roads. Additionally, News 3 will have LIVE coverage from Charlotte Tuesday-Saturday as the ACC crowns its champion.

ACC Men’s Basketball Standings (Top four teams)