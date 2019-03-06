Top four finalized: Virginia, UNC, Duke, FSU earn double byes in ACC tournament

Posted 12:31 am, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35AM, March 6, 2019

RJ Barrett of the Duke Blue Devils. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – Next week, when the ACC men’s basketball tournament begins Tuesday in Charlotte, we won’t see Virginia, North Carolina, Duke or Florida State until Thursday.

Those four teams, the top four in the league, have earned double byes in the tournament. Florida State’s overtime victory vs. Virginia Tech Tuesday clinched a top-four seed for the Seminoles, giving FSU the final double-bye.

Virginia, UNC, Duke and Florida State open play Thursday in Charlotte. CLICK HERE to print your ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket.

All 14 games of the 2019 New York Life ACC men’s basketball tournament will be broadcast LIVE on WGNT or News 3 in Hampton Roads. Additionally, News 3 will have LIVE coverage from Charlotte Tuesday-Saturday as the ACC crowns its champion.

ACC Men’s Basketball Standings (Top four teams)

2018-19 Men’s Basketball Standings
SCHOOL CONF CPCT. OVERALL PCT. STREAK
Virginia 15-2 0.882 27-2 0.931 W7
North Carolina 15-2 0.882 25-5 0.833 W6
Duke 14-3 0.824 26-4 0.867 W2
Florida State 12-5 0.706 24-6 0.800 W3

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.