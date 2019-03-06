Tigers – oh my! Lifelike statue causes ‘moment of shock’ for Virginia police officer

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) – A lifelike tiger statue recently caused a brief moment of panic for a Prince William County Police officer.

CBS 6 in Richmond reports the officer spotted the tiger statue while on patrol in a county shopping center.

“One of our officers experienced a moment of...uh...shock before realizing this little guy was harmless,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The department advised business owners to dispose of “realistic, life-size animal statues” with caution.

