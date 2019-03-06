Spoiled senior night: Southern Miss upsets ODU men’s hoops team in home finale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (23-and-7, 13-and-4 C-USA) fell to Southern Miss (18-and-11, 10-and-7 C-USA) by a 59-52 score on Wednesday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center. The loss snapped the Monarchs seven-game win-streak, as their last loss came on Jan. 26. ODU’s Ahmad Caver, Elbert Robinson III and B.J. Stith were honored before the contest for Senior Night.

After trailing by as many as 11 in the first half, the Monarchs started the second half on a 17-10 run, tying the contest at 41-41 midway through the second half. With 5:55 to play, the ballgame remained tied, 45-45. The Golden Eagles answered with a 7-0 run, claiming a 52-45 advantage at the 3:25 mark.

"We got out-worked," Old Dominion head coach Jeff Jones told News 3 after the game. "That hasn't happened very often. We didn't shoot the ball well. They were first to the floor, they got 11 offensive rebounds in the second half alone. We didn't have the advantage in terms of the energy and the competitiveness we're accustomed to. We have to make sure that doesn't happen again. What has allowed us to be successful this year is effort and toughness and competitive spirit. Tonight, Southern Miss beat us in that category."

With 1:09 to play, a B.J. Stith three-pointer pulled ODU within three, 55-52; however, the Monarchs would not get any closer on Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Xavier Green (four rebounds and two assists) and Justice Kithcart (three rebounds and three assists) led ODU with 11 points each. Also in double-figures for Old Dominion was Ahmad Caver, who finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The game experienced eight lead changes and seven ties.

At the half, the Golden Eagles held a seven-point lead, 31-24. The Monarchs were led by Caver and Kithcart, who each scored six points, respectively.

Old Dominion will return to the hardwood on Saturday, March 9, when the Monarchs travel to Birmingham, Ala. for a 3:00 p.m. ET tip at UAB. Saturday afternoon’s game will stream on the CBS Sports Network Facebook page.