R. Kelly back in custody after appearing in court for child support case

Singer R. Kelly has been taken back into custody and is expected to return to the Cook County Jail this evening, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago.

It was not immediately clear why he is returning to custody, although it follows a child support hearing Wednesday.

Wednesday also marked Kelly’s first TV interview since being indicted last month on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims. In the interview, Kelly points to the camera and says it would be stupid of him to hold girls against their will.

“Use your common sense. … Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to; love me if you want. But just use your common sense,” he says, raising his voice. “How stupid would it be for me … with my crazy past and what I’ve been through?”

Kelly then appears to begin crying.

“I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me. I’m fighting for my f****** life.”

If convicted, Kelly faces three to seven years in prison for each count.

Kelly has been associated with accusations of abuse, manipulation and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades.

He has strongly denied the accusations.

