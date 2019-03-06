Proposal to increase minimum wage to $15 by 2024 approved by Committee on Education and Labor

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, the Committee on Education and Labor approved the Raise the Wage Act (H.R. 582), a proposal to gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

The Raise the Wage Act would give around 40 million workers a raise.

Reports say that the act would provide an economic stimulus to local businesses and communities by putting money in the pockets of American workers.

“Today, the Committee took an important step toward lifting millions of American workers out poverty by raising the minimum wage for the first time in nearly a decade,” said Chairman Bobby Scott. “Research and experience show that gradually raising the minimum wage is not only good for workers, it is good for businesses and good for the economy. I am proud that we have advanced a bill that will benefit workers and communities across the country.”

The Raise the Wage Act was approved out of Committee on a party line vote of 28-20.

A fact sheet on the Raise the Wage Act is available, click here to read more.