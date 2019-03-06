New electric car charging stations installed in 4 downtown Norfolk garages

NORFOLK, Va. – The first batch of electric vehicle chargers donated to the City of Norfolk by electric-car maker Tesla have been installed in Waterside, MacArthur Center, Bank Street and Town Point garages.

The chargers are both universal and Tesla-specific. They are free and users will only be charged the regular parking rate.

These charging stations will expand the number of car charging options available in Norfolk as the city wants to reflect its commitment to providing environmentally-friendly transportation options.

This increase in the availability of charging stations is said to boost Norfolk’s status as one of the most progressive cities on the east coast and as a vibrant destination for drivers of electric vehicles.

Installation of the chargers will continue in other city garages in the coming months.