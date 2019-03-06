Music news with DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

Posted 4:41 pm, March 6, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat (thebeatva.com ) shares the latest updates on Pharell's Something in the Water music festival and the Hampton Jazz Festival. Plus, more on  Diddy's recent Instagram post about Kim Porter and Dame Dash's announcement to turn himself into the NYPD.

