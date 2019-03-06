Man injured after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Lassiter Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch received the call at 1:54 p.m. for the shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult man injured inside a residence in the 100 block of Martha Lee Drive.

According to the department, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim and suspect were at the Speedy Mart on Lassiter Drive when the suspect displayed a firearm and fired towards the victim, striking him. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information. If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting a tip to the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.