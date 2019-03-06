× Local pairings for VHSL boys & girls basketball state title games

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) basketball season has reached its final games. As seven area boys and girls teams have advanced to the state championship game, here are the updated state tournament pairings featuring our area schools:

Boys

Class 6 state final:

Lake Braddock vs. Landstown, Wednesday 8:00 p.m. – Siegel Center, Richmond

Class 5 state final:

Freedom-South Riding vs. Maury, Wednesday 2:30 p.m. – Siegel Center, Richmond

Class 3 state final:

Northside vs. Phoebus, Thursday 2:30 p.m. – Siegel Center, Richmond

Class 1 state final:

Eastside vs. Surry County, Saturday 1:00 p.m. – Siegel Center, Richmond

Girls

Class 5 state final:

Thomas Edison vs. Princess Anne, Wednesday 12:30 p.m. – Siegel Center, Richmond

Class 4 state final:

Pulaski County vs. Lake Taylor, Thursday 6:00 p.m. – Siegel Center, Richmond

Class 1 state final:

Parry McCluer vs. Surry County, Saturday 11:00 a.m. – Siegel Center, Richmond