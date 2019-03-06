Lake Taylor, Phoebus & Surry County advance to VHSL basketball state title games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Four more local high school basketball teams advanced to the Virginia High School League (VHSL) state title games with victories Tuesday. The Lake Taylor girls, Phoebus boys, Surry County boys and Surry County girls join the Landstown boys, Princess Anne girls and Maury boys - teams that punched tickets Monday - as state finalists.

The Lake Taylor girls, after losing in last year's Class 4 title game, are headed back after a 65-50 victory vs. Deep Creek in the Class 4 state semifinal.

The Phoebus boys upset John Marshall 74-71 in overtime, the defending Class 3 state champions, to advance to the Class 3 state title game.

The Surry County boys and girls both advance to the Class 1 state championship with semifinal victories Tuesday. The girls knock-off Riverheads, 74-54 while the boys beat Rappahannock, 64-55.

Lake Taylor faces Pulaski County in the Class 4 girls title game Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at VCU's Siegel Center.

The Phoebus boys draw Northside in the Class 3 championship Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

Surry County's boys take on Eastside Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Siegel Center in the Class 1 title game, while the Surry County girls battle Parry McCluer at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Lake Taylor boys, defending Class 4 champions, lost to Louisa County, 74-67 in Tuesday's state semifinal.