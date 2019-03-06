Historic six-cess: Princess Anne girls win record sixth straight VHSL state basketball title

RICHMOND, Va. – The Princess Anne girls are the queens of Virginia basketball…again.

Wednesday, the Cavaliers (25-and-1) defeated Thomas Edison 69-55 to win the Class 5 Virginia High School League (VHSL) state championship. It’s the sixth straight state title for Princess Anne and the program’s 10th overall.

No basketball team in VHSL history, boys or girls, has ever won five consecutive titles. The Cavaliers’ 10 championships are also a VHSL basketball record.

Brianna Jackson led Princess Anne with 23 points.

 

