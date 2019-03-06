Hampton Police investigating after man found dead in ditch

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is conducting a death investigation that occurred in the 100 block of East Mercury Boulevard on Wednesday.

At around 12:24 p.m., officials received a call in reference to an unresponsive male. Officers located the unresponsive adult male lying in a ditch when they arrived on scene.

The male was pronounced dead on scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The cause of death is currently unknown and the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death is under investigation.

Anytime the cause or manner of death is unknown, it is said to be common practice to conduct a death investigation .

East Mercury Boulevard will be closed to eastbound traffic between Southerland Drive and Chichester Avenue for an undetermined amount of time while the officers further conduct the investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com.