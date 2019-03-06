× First Warning Forecast: Tracking another frigid start Thursday morning

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue rising to near 16.3 feet by early Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday evening.

*** Flood Warning for the Roanoke River in Northampton County. The river near Scotland Neck will continue rising to near 30.1 feet by Saturday evening.

It has been nice to see the sunshine today, but it sure has been deceiving! Most communities have only made it into the 30s. High pressure continues to build in tonight. This will keep us clear and very cold. Temperatures will dip into the 20s. BRR!

After a cold and sunny start Thursday, temperatures will be a bit milder than today, but still well below normal for this time of year with highs only in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Rain chances will increase to end the work week. A warm front will lift over the region bringing some rain. We are looking at a 60 percent chance. Expect highs in the upper 40s. The weekend is looking 50/50. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s. Showers and storms on Sunday. It will be much milder with highs in the mid 60s. Clearing and drier to start the work week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

