Chesapeake Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy with autism

Posted 10:58 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00PM, March 6, 2019

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday.

DeAndre Ferguson-Johnson

DeAndre Ferguson-Johnson was last seen at Oscar Smith High School around 3:45 p.m.

Ferguson-Johnson is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a short-sleeve blue shirt, jeans and a grey backpack.

He is said to have autism.

Anyone who has seen Ferguson-Johnson or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.