Chesapeake Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy with autism

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday.

DeAndre Ferguson-Johnson was last seen at Oscar Smith High School around 3:45 p.m.

Ferguson-Johnson is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a short-sleeve blue shirt, jeans and a grey backpack.

He is said to have autism.

Anyone who has seen Ferguson-Johnson or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.

