CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department says a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday has been found.

DeAndre Ferguson-Johnson was last seen at Oscar Smith High School around 3:45 p.m., before police reported him found just after midnight on Thursday.

Officials say the teen has autism. It is not known if this led to him going missing.

