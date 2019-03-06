Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek has announced in a YouTube video on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He explained in the video that he wanted viewers and fans of Jeopardy to hear of the devastating news from him first to avoid any rumors or false information being spread.

He goes on to explain that he will keep fighting the cancer!

Trebek also joked: “Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy’ for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we’ll win. We’ll get it done.”

